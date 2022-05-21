New Delhi: With the death of four more persons, including two children, the toll in the Assam floods has gone up to 14 in the current pre-monsoon floods and landslides while over 8 lakh people have been affected in 29 of the state’s 34 districts, said officials.Also Read - Assam: Man Chops Off Own Penis for 'Greater Good' Under The Influence Of Marijuana

The worst-affected districts include Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the four deaths were reported from Cachar (2), Nagaon, and Lakhimpur districts.

The Army, the Assam Rifles, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force, along with the district administrations, are working round the clock to rescue the stranded people and to provide relief to the marooned citizens.

7 teams of technical specialists and consultants of UNICEF have been deployed to support the DDMAs of Cachar, Hojai, Darrang, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon and Dima Hasao in monitoring flood relief camps in accordance with the relief camp management SOPs, assessing ground situation and needs, and supporting relevant stakeholders in strengthening the response activities.

According to an ASDMA report, 8,12,619 people, including 1,39,780 children, of 2,585 villages in 29 districts have been affected while a total of 21,884 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of disaster response forces and volunteers. In all, 343 relief camps and 411 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

A total of 86,772 people are staying in the relief camps. Over 81,920 hectare of crops have been affected in the ongoing pre-monsoon flood.

Several Ministers, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, and Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya are camping in the flood-ravaged areas to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

According to NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, the Lumding Division, in association with district authorities of Hojai, ran a special train for the relief and rescue of flood-affected people of the district recently. Consisting of three coaches, this flood relief train ran from Hojai to Jamunamukh, carrying food and essential materials for the flood affected people, who were taking shelter in make shift tents beside the railway tracks in the Hojai-Jamunamukh section.

Defence spokesman, Lt. Colonel Angom Bobin Singh said Army and Assam Rifles personnel have continued rescue operations in various parts of Assam.