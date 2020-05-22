New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday reported its first COVID-19 case after an official in the federal contingency force tested positive for the infection. According to a report, the Sub-Inspector rank official was tested positive following his visit to a doctor for some other treatment. Also Read - Coronavirus Shaped Robots Deployed in Chennai to Sanitise Containment Zones, Netizens Impressed

He is currently admitted to an isolation ward in the Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida. Also Read - CISCE Releases Time Table For Pending Class X And XII Exams, Check Full Schedule Here

The official is posted in the headquarters of the force here and was on deputation from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), officials said. Also Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Proposes 4-Day Week To Promote Work-Life Balance, Twitter Says 'Best PM Ever'

The NDRF, raised in 2006, is a 12-battalion strong force of the central government for disaster response and its over 40 teams are currently deployed in Odisha and West Bengal for relief and rescue works in the wake of cyclone ‘Amphan’.

The CAPFs – CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and SSB – have over 400 active cases of COVID-19 among them at present and they have also reported seven deaths.

A personnel of the elite counter-terrorist force, NSG, has also been infected with the disease early this month.

The five CAPFs, the NSG and the NDRF work under the command of the Union Home Ministry.