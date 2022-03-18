Guwahati: Carcasses of nearly 100 vultures were recovered by the authorities near Chaygaon area in Assam. According to authorities, the vultures fed on pesticide-laced goat carcass which lead to their deaths. These vultures, many of whom are critical, were found at Milanpur under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district of Assam on Thursday evening.Also Read - Mouni Roy Touches Husband Suraj Nambiar’s Feet in Vibrant Holi Pictures

About 100 vultures have been found dead and many critical at Milanpur, Chaiygaon. The doctors and field staffs are trying their best to treat the critical ones pic.twitter.com/WUUJa1G1nx — Assam Forest Department (@assamforest) March 17, 2022

“We have found some bones of goat nearby the carcasses of the vultures. We have suspected that the vultures died after eating the poisonous goat carcass. But the cause of death will come out in the post-mortem report. It is a big offence against the person who mixed poison in the goat carcass and we will arrest that person,” Dimpi Bora, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Forest Division said.

“A similar incident also happened earlier in this area, but this time a large number of vultures died. So we will try to aware the locals so that such incidents will not happen again,” she added.

Meanwhile, the carcasses have been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact reason of the death of the vultures.