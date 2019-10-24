New Delhi: Nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded on Thursday in the maiden Block Development Council (BDC) elections held in Jammu and Kashmir, stated news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shalinder Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “98.3 per cent polling was recorded in J-K”.

Security was tightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ahead of the BDC elections which began at 9 AM and ended by 1 PM on October 24. The elections took place even as major parties namely Congress, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the first-ever electoral exercise citing the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370. Meanwhile, Jammu district electoral officer Sushma Chauhan informed that there were no reports of untoward incidents in Jammu.

The District Electoral Officer of J&K Sushma Chauhan noted that only 2,690 of the 2,703 eligible voters voted in the 20 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir. Only panch and sarpanch were eligible to vote in these elections.

After the final withdrawal of nomination papers, 1,065 candidates are in the fray for the BDC polls across the 22 districts of the state, election officials said.

Twenty-seven candidates have been elected chairpersons in various block development councils (BDC) of the state unopposed.

There are 316 blocks in the state, out of these two are without elected panches or sarpanches besides, four blocks have been reserved for women. Thus, the elections would be held in 310 blocks, officials said.

Ballot boxes will be used during the polls as the election shall be held through secret ballot, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)