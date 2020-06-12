New Delhi: With nearly 11,000 fresh cases– 10,956 to be specific, and 396 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has inched closer to 3,00,000 mark on Friday. This is the eighth consecutive day that India has reported more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases with a record number of new patients each day. Also Read - COVID-19: FIFA Allows Players to Play For Three Clubs in a Season

"India reports the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths",the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Take a look at the top developments:

India is only behind the US (20,76,495 cases), Brazil (7,87,489) and Russia (5,02,436), as per Worldometer figures.

Maharashtra– the worst-hit Indian state due to COVID-19 has been recording 100-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 11 days. With 152 fatalities, the state’s death toll has zoomed to 3,590 while the total number of Coronavirus patients increased from Wednesday’s 94,041 to climb to 97,648 on Thursday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government revised discharge policy for patients suffering from the deadly infection. The rules have been revised in a bid to ease the pressure on COVID care facilities. According to the policy, patients developing severe illness will be discharged only after clinical recovery . Moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo second tests before being discharged after resolution of symptoms.

Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal will remain shut for two days in a week- on Saturdays and Sundays, said Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra.

The government said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread.

Jama Masjid remains closed for public in view of COVID-19. Mosque’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari yesterday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June.