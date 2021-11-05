New Delhi: Around 190 fire calls related to minor fire incidents were received by authorities from across the national capital during Diwali festivities. As per the reports, the Delhi fire department received 152 calls till 12 PM while another 36 calls were attended between midnight and morning.Also Read - In a First, New York's World Trade Center Adorned With Diwali-Themed Animation

Around 152 fire calls received on Diwali till 12 am, and about 36 more fire calls post midnight: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Also Read - Diwali 2021: Delhi-NCR Air Quality ‘Severe’, Likely to Worsen on Friday as Firecracker Ban Goes Up in Smoke

As compared to previous years, there has been a decline in cases of fire triggered by the burning of crackers. In 2020, the Delhi Fire Service had responded to over 300 calls, including fires at garbage dumps due to bursting crackers and a blaze at a central Delhi market shop. Also Read - Govardhan Puja 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Everything You Need to Know

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had imposed a total ban on firecrackers. It had also launched the ‘Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao’ campaign to create awareness against the bursting of crackers.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality has worsened and the air quality has plunged into the ‘very poor’ category with the air quality index (AQI) touching 386. Even before the bursting of crackers, the air quality of Delhi-NCR region had started worsening further as AQI of eight cities had crossed the 400-mark and settled at the ‘severe’ category in the afternoon.