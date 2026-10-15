Nearly 500 terrorists await chance to enter J&K? Intelligence inputs put Indian security agencies on high alert

Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly identified increased activity at terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with nearly 500 terrorists believed to be waiting to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

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Nearly 500 terrorists await chance to enter J&K? Intelligence inputs put Indian security agencies on high alert (PTI/File)

Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on the India-Pakistan border as winter approaches, amid reports of increased activity at terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to intelligence inputs cited by news agency IANS, nearly 500 terrorists are believed to be waiting at launchpads across the border, looking for opportunities to enter Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies suspect that the groups may attempt to cross the border before heavy snowfall makes movement through mountain routes more difficult.

Officials said the terrorists have reportedly been divided into small groups of three to four people to reduce the chances of being detected by Indian security forces.

IANS quoted Intelligence Bureau official as saying that there had been considerable activity at the launchpads in recent weeks. According to the official, several infiltration attempts over the past 18 months have failed because of tight security along the border.

Terrorists may attempt infiltration before heavy snowfall

Terrorist groups have often attempted to cross into Jammu and Kashmir before the arrival of heavy winter snowfall. Snow can make mountain routes difficult to access and limit movement across the border.

However, officials believe the latest activity could point to an attempt to continue infiltration even during the colder months.

According to intelligence inputs, the Pakistan Army has reportedly supplied terrorists with high-altitude clothing and equipment to help them operate in snowy conditions. One official said the equipment was similar to gear used by Pakistani troops in the Siachen region.

Officials believe the preparations could allow infiltration attempts to continue into December, when snowfall usually makes such movements more difficult.

At the same time, another official cautioned that the increased activity could also be intended to mislead Indian security agencies about the timing or scale of possible infiltration attempts.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba among groups under watch

According to officials quoted in the report, the groups involved include Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Security agencies are also examining reports that Pakistani military personnel have been deployed near launchpads to assist infiltration attempts.

Officials further claimed that terrorists were receiving information about the movement of Indian troops to help them choose when to attempt a crossing.

The reported use of drones has also raised concerns. According to intelligence inputs, drones are being used to observe routes and track the movement of Indian Army personnel along the border.

These claims underline the security challenges facing Indian forces as they prepare for the winter months. The reported details have been attributed to intelligence and security officials and have not been independently verified here.