New Delhi: As many as 500 farmers from different districts of western Uttar Pradesh will conduct a march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, i.e., September 20 to voice forth their charter containing 15 demands, stated a report. This decision was taken a day after the talks in Noida between Bhartiya Kisan Sanghatan and two senior officials from the Union agriculture ministry did not fructify.

Notably, the farmers began their march on September 11 to raise a number of issues, including the increase in electricity tariff. They have been camping at Transport Nagar in Sector 69 of Noida since Thursday. Some of the other demands of the farmers which have not yet been met are loan waiver, dues from the sale of sugarcane that has to be settled in a matter of 14 days, free education from classes I to VIII for their children, enacting the Swaminathan committee’s report and a separate high court bench for western Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh’s farmers will conduct a march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi today, after talks between Bhartiya Kisan Sanghatan & the Agriculture Ministry failed in Noida. The march began on Sept 11, against the rise of electricity tariff among others. pic.twitter.com/Qum19QE0Bm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2019

On June 1, a newly constituted government conducted its first cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deciding to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers, costing Rs 87,000 crore a year, the government also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for 5 crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the BJP’s poll promise.