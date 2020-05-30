New Delhi: India tally of coronavirus surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark after the country reported nearly 8,000 cases– 7,964 to be specific and 265 fatalities in the past 24 hours. This is said to be the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths so far. While the country has 86,423 active cases, 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged. The death toll due to the dreaded virus has reached 4,971. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Set to Return Home After Being Stuck in Germany For Over Three Months Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Maharashtra still remained the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged. Tamil Nadu is the next worst hit with number of cases totaling 20,246 and the national capital having the third highest cases with a total of 17,386 cases. Gujarat reported 15,934 cases, Rajasthan 8,365, Madhya Pradesh 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh 7,284. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 in UP: Is Yogi Govt Planning to Reopen Malls, Places of Worship Across State?

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his letter to the nation, asserted that India has started traversing on the path to “victory” in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging “tremendous suffering” of migrant workers among others.

The COVID-19 death toll in the national capital climbed to 398 with 82 fatalities that took place in the last one month being reported on Friday while the total tally of cases jumped to over 17,000. Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a virtual joint press conference said that 13 of the 82 deaths took place on May 27.

GTB Hospital, with 500 beds, has also been declared as designated COVID hospital for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of COVID-19, said Delhi government. This is the fifth hospital to be declared a designated COVID hospital in the national capital.

With one more death the number of victims succumbing to the Covid-19 in Agra has gone up to 39, health officials said on Saturday. District magistrate P.N. Singh said with five new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 887, out of which 783 have recovered and discharged.

Scientists at ICAR-CIPHET in Ludhiana claim that they have designed two low-cost machines, one touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser to sanitise hands and a portable smart UV-C disinfection system to disinfect mobile phones, wallets, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 364,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 5,923,432, while the death toll increased to 364,849, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.