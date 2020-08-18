New Delhi: With nearly 9 lakh COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, India conducted its highest number of tests in a single-day, the government said today, adding that in the same duration, the country also recorded its highest number of recoveries in a single-day. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 27 Lakh Mark; Reaches 27,02,743 After Spike of 55,079

The government added that the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is more than the number of new cases added during that period. Also Read - Record 8.97 Lakh COVID Tests in Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Lower Than National Average: Health Ministry

“India has set another record in COVID-19 tests conducted per day. Nearly 9 lakh (8,99,864) tests conducted in a single day, the highest tests/day so far. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264”, the government said today.

It further noted, “India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079)”.

Notably, with a spike of 55,079 in the last 24 hours, India’s overall COVID-19 count crossed the 27 lakh mark and is currently at 27,02,743. In the same period, as mentioned, there were 57,584 recoveries, taking the total number of recovered cases thus far to 19,77,780.

Also with 876 new deaths, the death toll spiked to 51,797. The number of active cases, meanwhile, is at 6,73,166. The country’s current recovery, positivity and fatality rates are 73.17%, 24.90% and 1.91% respectively.

India continues to be the third worst-affected nation after the United States and Brazil.