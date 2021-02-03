New Delhi: From February 5, Kerala will get its first-of-kind human milk bank titled ‘Nectar of Life’ at the Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi. The initiative of the state government is to ensure that breast milk is made available to newborns and infants who couldn’t be breastfed by their mothers due to various reasons such as sickness or low production of milk. Notably, the milk bank will be set up with the support of the Rotary Club of Cochin Global. Also Read - Kerala to Have India's First 'Gender Park' Soon - Know All About it

Issuing a statement, Dr Paul PG of Rotary Cochin Global said that providing the low birth-weight premature babies, infants whose mothers are unable to provide sufficient milk and babies separated from mothers due to many reasons with the pasteurized breast milk from the bank will reduce the risk of infections and boost their immunity. Also Read - Kerala: Panel Recommends Salary Hike For 10 Lakh Govt Employees And Pensioners

First human milk bank in India: However, the concept of a human milk bank is not new in India as the first was in Asia came up some 3 decades back in Mumbai’s Sion Hospital in 1989. Since then, the hospital’s facility is providing 800 to 1200 litres of human milk every year to newborns and infants in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Moreover, the hospital’s milk bank also serves as a zonal centre to help build and develop new milk banks in the western part of the country. Also Read - Dubai-Based Indian Boy Reads 20 Books in Just One Hour, Sets New Record

Other milk banks across India: Apart from Mumbai, there are several milk banks across India that have come up in the past several years. Those include Divya Mother Milk Bank in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Deena Nath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre in Pune, SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, Institute of Child Health in Chennai’s Egmore, King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in Mumbai’s Parel, Amara Milk Bank (in collaboration with Fortis la Femme) in New Delhi, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh among others. Notably, there are currently a little over 50 human milk banks in India, a report by American Academy of Pediatrics said.

What is wet nursing? The practice of donating breast milk has first started with wet nursing. Back in the 1960s, the neonatal care and baby food formula led to a decline in milk banking for infants but some twenty years later in 1980, the WHO and UN’s Children’s Fund collectively spoke on the preference of donor milk as compared to baby formulas in case of an alternative to mother’s milk.

Why milk bank? There are many reasons why one should opt for donor milk for their newborns. Often, a biological mother might experience low breastmilk production and that can be supported by donor breast milk. If the lactating mother is on medications that might cause hindrance to breastfeeding, in that case, can opt to feed her infant using donor milk.