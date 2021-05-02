Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Nedumangad Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Nedumangad went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Nedumangad seat: Nedumangad comes under the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. In 2016, CPI’s C.Divakaran won from this seat, defeating Palode Ravi of INL by a margin of 3,621 votes.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. In the 2016 Kerala assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front ( LDF) bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly. The BJP opened its account for the first time from the Nemom constituency, where BJP veteran O.Rajagopal won the seat.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: G. R. Anil of CPI, P. S. Prasanth of CONG, J. R. Padmakumar of BJP

