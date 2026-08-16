Need LPG subsidy? Check what you must do before the last date

Domestic LPG consumers have until today, August 16, 2026, to complete Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC. The verification can be done through the mobile app, at the gas agency or with the help of the delivery person.

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Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and HP Gas have advised consumers to complete the process to avoid disruption in subsidised LPG benefits. File Image

Domestic LPG consumers have until August 16 to complete their Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC. Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and HP Gas have advised consumers to complete the process to avoid disruption in subsidised LPG benefits.

If you have not completed your e-KYC, it is important to understand what it could mean for your LPG subsidy and how you can complete the verification without delay.

Read more: No more hassle of lifting heavy LPG cylinders as BPCL launches 10kg Bharatgas Lite ZIP with modern features

What will happen if e-KYC is not done?

Here is a list of things that will happen if you do not update your e-KYC:

If you miss today’s deadline, your LPG gas subsidy could be stopped. This will have the biggest impact on beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Meanwhile, unverified customers may have to buy cylinders at higher market rates or non-subsidised rates instead of subsidised domestic rates.

Also Read | CNG, PNG, LPG Prices Today, August 12 BIG Update: Government ensures uninterrupted supply; Will prices come down in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai?

In many states and at the distributor level, booking or delivery of cylinder refills may be stopped from August 17, 2026, in case of non-e-KYC. Most importantly, your gas connection will not be permanently cancelled even after the deadline. Once you complete your verification, your domestic rates and subsidy will be restored.

How to complete e-KYC?

To avoid last-minute rush and long lines, you can complete your verification instantly by choosing any of these three options:

Download your gas provider’s official app (IndianOil ONE, Hello BPCL, or HP Pay) from your smartphone’s Google Play Store. Also install the Aadhaar FaceRD app from the Play Store. Log in to the app, go to the e-KYC option, and complete the face authentication process.

If you’re experiencing technical difficulties using the app, you can visit your nearest gas agency or distributor directly with your ID and gas passbook. Verification is done instantly through a biometric machine.

If your e-KYC status is showing as “e-KYC Success” on the Gas App, your verification is complete and you don’t need to repeat it. When the delivery person comes to your home to deliver the LPG cylinder, you can also get your e-KYC done on the spot through the official mobile app or portable biometric device they have.

Also Read | LPG Gas Cylinder e-KYC: How domestic LPG consumers can complete e-KYC before August 16 | Check steps here