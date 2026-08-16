Need LPG subsidy? Check what you must do before the last date

Domestic LPG consumers have until August 16 to complete their Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC. Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and HP Gas have advised consumers to complete the process to avoid disruption in subsidised LPG benefits.
If you have not completed your e-KYC, it is important to understand what it could mean for your LPG subsidy and how you can complete the verification without delay.
Here is a list of things that will happen if you do not update your e-KYC:
If you miss today’s deadline, your LPG gas subsidy could be stopped. This will have the biggest impact on beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Meanwhile, unverified customers may have to buy cylinders at higher market rates or non-subsidised rates instead of subsidised domestic rates.
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In many states and at the distributor level, booking or delivery of cylinder refills may be stopped from August 17, 2026, in case of non-e-KYC. Most importantly, your gas connection will not be permanently cancelled even after the deadline. Once you complete your verification, your domestic rates and subsidy will be restored.
To avoid last-minute rush and long lines, you can complete your verification instantly by choosing any of these three options:
Also Read | LPG Gas Cylinder e-KYC: How domestic LPG consumers can complete e-KYC before August 16 | Check steps here
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