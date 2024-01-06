Need More Gurukuls In New India To Protect Cultural Heritage: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh stated that Gurukuls must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth.

Rajnath Singh underscored the role Gurukuls can play in the cultural development of the country. (Image: X/@rajnathsingh

Gurukuls In New India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for setting up more Gurukuls in the country to not only provide modern education but also protect India’s moral and cultural heritage. After laying the foundation stone of ‘Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam’ at Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalay in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday, Rajnath Singh stated that at a time when moral values are deteriorating due to imitation of foreign culture, Gurukuls must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth.

Trending Now

“About 1,000-1,500 years ago, there were many big universities in this country, wherein the Gurukul tradition was prevalent. After that, the country saw foreign invaders nearly destroying that system. They, in turn, developed a system which provided education to our youth, not in accordance with the country’s cultural spirit. Indian culture was portrayed as inferior. This feeling not only affected us politically but also mentally. During that time, Swami Darshanand ji established this Gurukul which has been illuminating our young generations since then,” said Rajnath Singh.

You may like to read

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, Singh voiced the Government’s resolve to inculcate moral values in the young ignited minds right from primary education. “The new education policy is being implemented in many educational institutions across the country. The process is long as no change in the educational system takes place suddenly. Gurukuls can play a very important role in this long process,” he said.

The Defence Minister pointed out that Gurukuls give the impression that they only follow ancient methods of education, but in today’s times they have progressed and become modern. He exhorted the Gurukuls to advance in the areas of emerging and cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology, along with traditional education, in sync with today’s constantly evolving times. “Develop such technologies that will make the nation a leader in this field. Gurukuls should act as a guide for other educational institutions. In the times to come, they should once again represent the country and its culture, and become the new identity of India.

Rajnath Singh underscored the role Gurukuls can play in the cultural development of the country. He highlighted the efforts being made by the Narendra Modi-led Government towards cultural upliftment. “Infrastructural development from Kashi Vishwanath corridor and Mahakaleshwar Dham to Ram Mandir shows that the Government is working towards the preservation of our cultural heritage and its upliftment. The idea goes beyond cultural preservation so that our future generations can be proud of the culture of this great country. Gurukuls can play a major role in this direction,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.