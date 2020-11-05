Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote an open letter to the people Bihar, where he listed the achievements of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar in the state. PM Modi, in his letter, said that the issue of development is of paramount importance in Bihar in this election. “It’s a matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time,” PM Modi said in the letter. Also Read - My Last Election: Nitish Kumar Makes BIG Admission Ahead of Bihar Election Result

He further added that the people of Bihar have seen development under the NDA government. “People believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going in Bihar,” PM wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to the people to exercise their vote for NDA comprising of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The prime minister then urged the people to vote for NDA candidates and make Nitish Kumar the winner because “I need Nitish Kumar’s government so development doesn’t stall”.

“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter comes a day before the final phase of voting in the state.