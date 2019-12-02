New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called for stringent punishment to those committing crimes like rape, so that others think ’10 times’ before committing a similar crime. His comment came on a day the gruesome Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case was taken up by the Parliament, with MPs demanding speedy justice for the victim, as well as stricter laws to ensure safety and security for women.

Speaking to media, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “The whole country came out on streets in Nirbhaya case, many years have passed now. We believe culprits should get such stringent punishment so that people think 10 times before committing such crimes. Delhi government has recommended the President to not show any leniency to culprits.”

Commenting on crimes against women in the country, he said, “It’s a failure of law and order, and enforcement. I think that the society should introspect from within.”

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Government recommending rejection of the petition of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape & murder case, who had applied for mercy petition. pic.twitter.com/fo77qtswbZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

On Sunday, the Delhi government had recommended the Centre to reject the mercy petition filed before the President by Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. The four convicts were informed last month by the Tihar Jail authorities that had exercised all their legal options and that mercy petition to the President was the last option available to them to avoid execution.

There is massive anger across the country over a string of sexual assault cases that have been reported from across the country in the last few days. The gang-rape and murder of the Hyderabad woman, a 26-year-old doctor, on November 27, has triggered protests in the city, as well as in other parts of the country, including the national capital.