New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that his government needs time for resumption of air travel. Speaking to the people of Maharashtra, Thackeray said that he spoke to Union Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and understand the need for restoration of flight services but 'we need more time'.

"We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31st May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways", said Uddhav.