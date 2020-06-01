New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that ‘several factors need to be addressed’ before restarting international flights, adding that once the country starts operating 50-60% domestic flights, ‘our ability to resume international operations will also improve’. Also Read - Domestic Flights Are Not Spreading COVID-19, Cases Are Getting Detected Because... Read What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

He tweeted: “Numerous citizens have been approaching us to restart international flights. Several factors need to be addressed. Many international destinations are not allowing incoming passenger traffic, except for their own citizens or diplomats.” Also Read - Domestic Flights: Services Will Become Normal in Six Months, By Diwali, Says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri further said that within India, most international flights operate from the metros, with travellers arriving from neighbouring cities and states. He added that the metro cities were under various degrees of lockdown which are beginning to be lifted. Also Read - 'A Long Day of Hard Negotiations,' Says Hardeep Singh Puri as India Gets Ready to Resume Domestic Flights

“Some of them are still allowing only limited flights to operate,” he said.

The minister further tweeted: “MHA guidelines for lockdown 5.0 have further opened up inter and intra-state travel, will facilitate calibrated reopening of the sector. As we move towards the critical mass of 50-60% operation of domestic flights, our ability to resume international operations will also improve.

Notably, domestic flight operations started nationwide from May 25, two months after they were suspended after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown came in effect.

International flight operations, which on the other hand, have been under prohibition since March 22, continue to stay suspended. Any decision on restarting them will be taken in phase-3 of ‘Unlock’ which started from today, and is the country’s exit from the nationwide lockdown in three phases.