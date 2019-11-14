New Delhi: In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court bench which was studying the Rafale case announced to discontinue the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi.

“The contemnor should have been far more careful. We would not like to continue with the proceedings and the contemnor should exercise more caution in the future,” the court said.

The Supreme Court says “Mr Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future” for attributing to the court his remarks. https://t.co/MjG0POUVfj — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

This is, however, an offshoot of the main Rafale case, which too was being heard by the bench on Thursday.

A contempt plea was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe related to the Rafale scam. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, this became a campaign slogan for the Congress.

In December 2018, the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the multi-crore Rafale deal. After that, a few review petitions were submitted. When the Supreme Court, ahead of the election, agreed to review its December verdict in the light of the review petitions, Congress considered it as a moral victory. Then-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a meeting in Amethi, said, “The Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidarji has committed a theft” in Amethi. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi filed a case of contempt of court against Rahul Gandhi for attributing Congress election slogan to the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi expressed regret for “incorrectly” attributing his jibe to the Supreme Court. The Court, however, was not happy with the apology. “If you have made a mistake admit it. What is the meaning of the expression of regret withing brackets,” the bench had said.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday in which the court observed that Rahul Gandhi should have been more cautious.