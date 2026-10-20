‘Need to defeat enemies, fight attempts to divide India’: PM Modi invokes Lord Ram’s values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed to Lord Ram's timeless ideals as India’s guiding light, highlighting Ram Rajya as a model for governance built around justice and citizen welfare.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' of artists dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman during Vijaya Dashami celebrations organized by Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha in New Delhi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked the ideals of Lord Ram as a guiding force for the nation, highlighting Ram Rajya as a benchmark for justice-driven and welfare-focused governance. Addressing the Vijayadashami gathering at IP Extension’s DDA Utsav Ground, the Prime Minister greeted the public while emphasizing the festival’s enduring legacy of truth prevailing over injustice.

“On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami. Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram’s ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood. For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India,” the PM said.

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Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram’s ideals in governance, PM Modi said that the concept of Ram Rajya continues to serve as a benchmark for a just and inclusive administration, where the welfare of citizens remains the priority. “Which is still considered the standard of good governance today. Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, we must always move forward with the mantra of treating the public as Janardan and ‘Citizen, you are God.’ We must prioritise the service of the poor and the deprived,” he said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance of self-reliance, determination and collective effort, drawing parallels with Lord Ram’s journey to Lanka. He said that challenges should not deter the nation from pursuing its goals and that solutions must be found through hard work and faith in India’s capabilities. “No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be, we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success,” he added.

Calling for unity in the national interest, PM Modi said that institutions and political parties must work together to counter forces that harm the country, divide society and undermine its cultural values. “Our thoughts must align, our committees, that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit; we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture. These are the enemies of the country,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to preserve India’s cultural heritage and bringing back historical artefacts taken abroad over the centuries. He said that the recovery of ancient idols and the renewed identity of India’s cultural centres reflect the country’s commitment to safeguarding its heritage. “A nation progresses when it possesses a sense of self-respect, and its heritage plays a major role in shaping that self-respect. That is why the country is now working to preserve its heritage and identity. For centuries, our heritage was looted and taken abroad. But today, we are bringing those treasures back. Over the past 12 years, more than 650 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving its cultural centres a new identity on the world stage,” said PM Modi.

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Concluding his message on Vijayadashami, PM Modi said that the festival instils confidence in the ultimate victory of truth and humanity, irrespective of the strength of challenges faced. “Vijayadashami is the festival of victory. This festival gives us the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours,” he said. “This spirit of Vijayadashami has always been at the heart of India’s philosophy,” he added.

With inputs from agencies