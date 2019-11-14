New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, and said that all the BRICS nations need to focus on trade and investment as the Intra-BRICS trade is only 15% of the world trade.

“We need to focus on trade and investment between BRICS nations, Intra-BRICS trade is only 15% of the world trade,” PM Modi said.

Talking about his government’s flagship programme ‘Fit India Movement,’ PM Modi said there should be an exchange of communication among BRICS nations to increase awareness in areas of fitness and health.

“We recently launched ‘Fit India Movement.’ I want communication and exchange between BRICS nations to increase in areas of fitness and health,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that an atmosphere of doubt has been created by terrorism, terror financing and drug trafficking which is affecting trade and business.

“The atmosphere of doubt created by terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and organised crime harms trade and business. I’m happy that a seminar on ‘BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism,’ was organised,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit and said there has been a “new direction and new energy” in bilateral ties after their second informal summit in Chennai. “I am glad to meet you once again,” PM Modi said to Jinping, as quoted by PTI.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi in the Brazilian capital comes at a time when India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved concerns. China has, time and again, commented on the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir leading to a strain in the India-China relationship.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sideline of the Summit, who invited Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year.

“Our bilateral relations are growing. You have invited me to visit Russia in May for the Victory Day celebrations. I am happily waiting that I will get an opportunity to meet you once again,” the Prime Minister said.