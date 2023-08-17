Home

Need To Free Ourselves From Slavery Mindset Instilled In Us By Britishers: Nirmala Sitharaman

During a programme in Odisha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We need to free ourselves from the slavery mindset instilled in us by the British. Only then will India become developed by 2047."

Need To Free Ourselves From Slavery Mindset Instilled In Us By Britishers: Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image: ANI)

Puri: We need to free ourselves from the slavery mindset instilled in us by the British. Only then, India will become a developed country by 2047,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a programme at Central Sanskrit University in Puri on Thursday. Sitharaman, who visited the Central University as part of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, addressed the gathering and said, “PM Modi laid out a development strategy- Panch Pran during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi. During his speech, PM Modi emphasised to eliminate any trace of colonial mindset.”

#WATCH | At ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ under the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme in Odisha’s Puri, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “We need to free ourselves from the slavery mindset instilled in us by the British. Only then, India will become a developed country by… pic.twitter.com/j8E04O7KzW — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

The ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are as follows:

We pledge to make India developed & self-reliant by 2047.

We pledge to remove any trace of colonial mindset.

We pledge to celebrate our heritage.

We pledge to strengthen unity & respect those who protect the country.

We pledge to perform the duties of a citizen.

Sitharaman and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Jayakrushna Rajaguru Mohapatra, popularly known as Jayee Rajguru, at Biraharekrushnapur village in Puri district on Thursday. The ministers also visited Rajguru’s house and took part in a plantation drive as part of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign launched by the Centre to pay tribute to individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation, from August 9 to 30.

