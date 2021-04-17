New Delhi: People not adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and the circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-COV-2 could be the primary reasons behind the surge in coronavirus infections in India, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Saturday. He insisted on increasing hospital beds and efforts to bring down the number of exponentially rising cases. “We are seeing a huge strain in the healthcare system. We have to keep increasing our hospital beds/resources for the increasing number of cases. We also have to urgently bring down the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr Guleria. Also Read - 'If Situation Not Reversed......,' AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Warns Against Rising COVID Cases

While talking about the cause behind the sudden massive spike, he said, "The cause for the surge in COVID cases is multifactorial. But two main causes are – when in Jan/Feb vaccination started and cases went down people stopped following COVID-appropriate behaviour and at this time the virus mutated and it spread more rapidly."

Urging people to get themselves vaccinated, Guleria said, "We have to remember that no vaccine is 100% efficient. You may get the infection but the antibodies in our body will not allow the virus to multiply and you'll not have the severe disease."

“This is a time when a lot of religious activities happen in our country and polls also underway. We must understand lives are also important. We can do all this in a restricted manner so that religious sentiment is not hurt and COVID-appropriate behaviour can be followed,” Guleria added.

“We have now a larger spike in Delhi as compared to 6-7 months ago. In terms of health infrastructure and containment, what we were doing in the past we need to do that again,” said Dr Randeep Guleria.

(With inputs from ANI)