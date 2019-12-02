New Delhi: Days after the 80-hour long BJP government toppled in Maharashtra, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has hinted at change in political scenario after December 12- the 60th birth anniversary of her father – late senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gopinath Munde. In her Facebook post, Pankaja Munde has called a meeting of her supporters from across the state (Maharashtra) to decide future course of action.

The former BJP MLA, in her social media post asserted that she got several calls and messages from her supporters to meet after her defeat in the recently concluded polls but due to the political situation she failed to reach out to them.

“Looking at the changed political scenario in the state, the change in the responsibilities (given to me). Considering all the changing circumstances, there is a need to think and chart the way ahead. I need some time — 8 to 10 days — to communicate with myself. Our future journey has to be decided in the backdrop of these political changes,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

“What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to be in the presence of all these things. I have a lot to speak.I m sure all my soldiers will attend the rally,” she added.

Pankaja Munde, (40) who shares cordial relations with CM and Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has also deleted BJP name from her official Twitter handle, which has fulled speculations that she may quit the party.

However, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shirish Boralkar has refuted the rumours saying that Pankaja will continue her work to make the BJP stronger in the state.

“I have read the Facebook post of Pankaja Munde. This post nowhere conveys that Pankaja is not happy with the BJP. She attended the core committee meetings of the BJP. She is a daughter of Gopinath Munde who had contributed immensely in building the BJP in the state,” Boralkar told PTI.

In the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pankaja was defeated by her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli seat in Beed district.