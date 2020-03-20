New Delhi: With 206 positive cases of coronavirus, the Centre is now looking for more engagement of the local bodies to contain the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference meeting with the state CMs to deliberate ways to check the spread of the virus.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the video conference.

Sources in the government said besides discussing ways to check the spread of the virus, issues such as the capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials could also come for discussion.

The prime minister has been pitching for the involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus’ impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.

“This mindset is not correct. Complacency in respect of a global pandemic like coronavirus is not appropriate. It is essential that each and every Indian remains alert and cautious,” he said.

More than 6,700 people who have come in contact with the 206 positive cases so far are under surveillance. Three new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52.

(With PTI inputs)