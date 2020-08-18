New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and others have wished a ‘speedy recovery’ to Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who announced last night that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Karnataka Coronavirus News: Health Minister Sriramulu Recovers From Infection, Discharged From Hospital

Within minutes of the 67-year-old announcing that she was COVID-19 positive, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale and hearty soon! Be well my friend”. Also Read - Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020: Dates Changed For Both Examinations Due to COVID | Check New Schedule Here

Director Shekhar Kapur, too, wished her a ‘speedy recovery’, tweeting: “Stay well Kiran. You’re a beacon. Everyone is praying. Hopefully the symptoms will stay mild and you will recover soon”.

Stay well Kiran. You’re a beacon. Everyone is praying. Hopefully the symptoms will stay mild .. and you will recover soon @kiranshaw — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 18, 2020

Earlier, the Biocon chief tweeted late last night: “I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way”.

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

The Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon has been working to launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial.

On Monday, Karnataka registered 6,317 new cases of coronavirus, which took its overall COVID-19 count 2,33,283. Also on the day, there were 7,071 discharges and 115 deaths, taking the total number of discharges thus far to 1,48,562 and death toll past the 4,000 mark to 4,062.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, is at over 80,000.

Of the state’s new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 2,053 (32.50%) were from Bengaluru urban alone.