New Delhi: A day before the conduct of the medical entrance examination, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant hanged herself to death in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Durga.

A suicide note has also been recovered which showed that the deceased,who had not been able to clear the NEET last year, was anxious about her performance this year. She has clearly mentioned that her family should not be blamed for her extreme step.

Reports claimed that Durga had also discussed her concerns about the medical entrance exams with her father. Meanwhile, her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway.

On September 10, a 19-year-old teenager from Tamil Nadu, who could not join medical college despite having cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test earlier and trying to improve his score this time around, allegedly killed himself. The boy was identified later as Vignesh. He was found floating in a well.

Tamil Nadu parties, including the ruling AIADMK, has been opposed to NEET on grounds that it went against social justice, the backward classes and interests of rural students who could not afford coaching classes.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss, expressing shock, said Vignesh was studious and his NEET score last year was 370.

DMK President M K Stalin, expressing grief over the NEET aspirant’s suicide, said one more life has been lost over the national test.”When the merciless Central government would stop the NEET. How many more lives should we lose ?” he asked and appealed to the student community to face life boldly and give up suicidal tendencies.