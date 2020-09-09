NEET 2020 Latest News: The Metro Railway in Kolkata on Wednesday said it will operate special services on September 13 to help the students who are appearing for the NEET 2020. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: No Isolated Room For Symptomatic Students, Answer Sheets to be Opened up After 72 Hours | Govt Revises SOP Ahead of Exams

Issuing a statement, the Kolkata Metro authorities said that the service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians.

To avail the metro facility, students need to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations as no token will be issued to them. These services will be available in every 15 minutes for the students.

As per updates, a total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on September 13 from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

Normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.

The apex court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that all arrangements have been made by the authorities to hold the exam.

On September 4, the apex court had dismissed the pleas seeking review of its order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams. JEE Main exams was scheduled from September 1-6.