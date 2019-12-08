Srinagar: Students in the Valley are having a tough time in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)– exam conducted for the entry into medical courses– as the internet has still has not been restored since it was cut on August 5.

To facilitate the applications, the government has set up internet kiosks, however, they are known to be in few numbers, Indian Express reported.

“By snapping the Internet, the government has already put us at a disadvantage in comparison to students from other places,” one of the applicants from the Valley told the leading newspaper.

Last year, over 20,000 students from Kashmir had appeared for the NEET exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released an official notification regarding the complete details of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on its official website on December 2.

The NEET is an entrance examination conducted for admission to medical institutes in the country.

Earlier, medical institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PIGMER) used to conduct multiple entrance exams. However, from the 2020-21 academic session onwards, the Human Resource Development ministry has prescribed the single medical entrance exam.