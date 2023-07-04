Home

NEET 2023 Racket: 4 Accused Arrested For Duping Medical Students, Rs 7 Lakh Offered To Appear For Exam

NEET 2023 Racket: Police said the NEET gang was being led by Naresh Bishroi, a second-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

According to police, the NEET gang allegedly used to make its members appear for NEET exams in place of others in exchange for Rs 7 lakh. Photo-IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a NEET exam gang that used to write exams in place of actual candidates. A student of AIIMS has also been apprehended in this regard. Giving details, a senior officer of Delhi Police told ANI that more arrests are yet to be made and four accused have been arrested so far.

According to police, the NEET gang allegedly used to make its members appear for NEET exams in place of others in exchange for Rs 7 lakh.

Delhi Police busted a NEET exam gang that used to write exams in place of actual candidates. A student of AIIMS has also been apprehended. A senior officer of Delhi Police says that more arrests are yet to be made. Two accused have been arrested by Delhi police so far. — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Police further added that the NEET gang was being led by Naresh Bishroi, a second-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

It was alleged that Bishroi has lured many students at AIIMS into the gang by promising them money and also arranged for first-year students at the institute to appear for the NEET exam.

Police said so far 4 accused have been arrested and they include Bishroi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, and Jitendra.

As per the updates from the police, Bishroi was arrested while he was appearing for his second-year examination while Sanju, a first-year Radiology student at AIIMS Delhi, was arrested while appearing for another candidate.

In the similar manner, Mahavir and Jitendra, two students at AIIMS Delhi, were arrested in Nagpur.

Apart from the arrest, police have also seized a laptop and mobile phones from the accused.

During interrogation, Bishroi stated that he charged Rs 7 lakh from each candidate whose exam he rigged.

In this matter, police are now investigating the case and trying to find out more details if any other students are involved in the racket.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.