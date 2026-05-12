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NEET 2026 exam cancelled: When is NTA planning to conduct the re-examination? Heres what the agency says

NEET 2026 exam cancelled: When is NTA planning to conduct the re-examination? Here’s what the agency says

NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled NEET UG exam 2026 over allegations of paper leak. The Modi government has ordered CBI probe into the following matter. “In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The agency has further informed that the re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days. The agency has also said that the candidates and parents are requested to rely only on official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.

CBI to investigate the matter:

The Modi government has decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.

The agency has said that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust.

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Examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward

The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

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