NEET aspirant dies by suicide after scoring 166 marks in re-exam; Police launch probe

The Karjat Police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. PTI

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident, a NEET aspirant died by suicide on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Sangale, a resident of Jalalpur in Karjat, Ahilyanagar, who allegedly died by suicide after securing 166 marks in the NEET re-examination. The Karjat Police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Ankita’s father, Suresh Sangale, said that her daughter committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at their home. He stated Ankita had prepared well for the NEET examination and had initially scored good marks. However, she was reportedly under stress after allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam emerged.

Earlier on July 25, the parents of Akanksha Chaturvedi, who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak, have demanded justice for their daughter and compensation, expressing that they are not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Her mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, has sought strict punishment for the perpetrators of the paper leak. She also called for the top government leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resign.”My daughter won’t come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation; we are not satisfied with the resignation. We demand that our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged. Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down; PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?” she told ANI.

The Union Government is set to introduce ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026’ in the Lok Sabha today, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 27, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub

Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.