VIDEO: Kota Student Falls To Death From 6th Floor Of Hostel’s Balcony; Heart-Wrenching Clip Emerges

Viral Video: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel building in the Jawahar Nagar area. The victim, Ishanshu Bhattacharya, along with three of his hostel mates were talking in the balcony on the building’s sixth floor when the incident took place. Around midnight, when they were going back to their rooms, it is suspected that he lost his balance and fell.

According to Circle Officer Amar Singh, Ishanshu lost his balance and fell on the aluminium railing of a balcony which couldn’t take his weight and broke.

He fell from the sixth floor of the building and died on the spot, the officer said, adding that he was declared brought dead by a hospital.

Ishanshu, a resident of Dhupguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district came to Kota in August last year and was preparing for medical entrance exam NEET.

(Video: Viewer discretion advised)

Breaking News: Coaching student dies after falling from sixth floor of hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota. The net was broken, he fallen out when he was trying to put on his slippers by standing with the support of net. Heart-wrenching !#Rajasthan #Kota pic.twitter.com/nZixPXwNfj — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) February 3, 2023

The victim’s body has been sent to MBS hospital for postmortem, which will be conducted after his family members arrive, he said.

In a similar incident on January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra who was preparing for the entrance test in Kota sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on first floor of his hostel building.

The injured student is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a city’s private hospital.