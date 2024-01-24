NEET Aspirant Falls To Death From Ninth Floor Of High-Rise Apartment in Lucknow, She Was Talking On Phone

The unfortunate incident took place while the victim and her flatmate were hosting a party and Shruti accidentally slipped off the balcony while talking on the phone around 11 pm.

Representative Image

Lucknow: In a tragic incident that took place at the Sushant Golf City area in Lucknow, a 22-year-old woman named Shruti Verma lost her life after falling off the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment complex. Shruti, who was an aspiring NEET student, had been sharing the apartment with her friend. The unfortunate incident took place while they were hosting a party and Shruti accidentally slipped off the balcony while talking on the phone around 11 pm.

According to the station house officer of Sushant Golf City police station, Anjani Mishra, the family of Shruti’s friend was present in the apartment when the incident occurred. Adding more details on the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shashank Singh said that Shruti Verma, originally from Sitapur, had been residing with her friend Shubham Rai in apartment number 903 of Celebrity Meadows Apartments. They had decided to host a party on Monday night, which unfortunately took a tragic turn.

After the accident, Shubham, along with Sameer and others, immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, despite their efforts, Shruti could not be saved and she succumbed to her injuries.

The police conducted a post-mortem examination on Tuesday and subsequently handed over Shruti’s body to her family members. The family has not filed any complaint with the police station regarding the incident.

