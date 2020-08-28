New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the government over its decision to hold the medical and engineering entrance exams next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the safety of NEET-JEE aspirants should not be compromised due to the ‘failures of the government’. Also Read - NEET, JEE: 6 Ministers From Opposition-Ruled States Move Supreme Court Asking For Postponement of Exams

“NEET-JEE aspirants’ safety should not compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus,” Gandhi tweeted. He also posted a video of his message to the student as well as the government.

Upping the ante against the Centre, Rahul asserted,”What I don’t understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you… So why should the government force anything on you? It’s important that the government listens to the students.”

NEET-JEE aspirants’ safety should not compromised due to the failures of the Govt. Govt must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus.#SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/Y1CwfMhtHf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside the Ministry of Education demanding postponing NEET and JEE exams.

Delhi Congress unit workers led by city unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar assembled near Shastri Bhawan here, which houses the Education ministry and raised slogans against the government. However, they were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter and wrote, “The govt cannot ignore the voices of the students appearing for NEET, JEE exams and those of their concerned parents. They are the future of our country. With the rising scale of the pandemic, is it fair to expose them to infection in this manner? At least some things should be beyond politics.”