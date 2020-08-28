New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday issued a video statement requesting the Centre to listen to the voices of students on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams 2020. While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: 'One Year Will be Wasted if Medical And Engineering Exams Are Not Conducted on Time', Says MP CM

Though the Centre has clarified that the exams will be held as per schedule, several students, parents and Opposition leaders have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country.

"I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be taken up is the most important issue, not only for you but for your family. You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India," Sonia Gandhi said in a video addressing students.

Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding students’ future, it is important that it is “being taken with your concurrence”, the Congress leader said

“I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and acts upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government,” she said in the nearly minute-long video posted on the Congress’ Twitter handle with the hashtag ‘Speak Up For Student Safety’.

Earlier in the day, six ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE this year amid the persisting pandemic.

The plea was filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).