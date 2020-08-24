NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: DMK president MK Stalin has joined the chorus against holding the NEET, JEE 2020 exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as he today wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, requesting him to postpone the them till the COVID-19 situation improves. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After Urging Centre, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi to Postpone Exams

“No decision shall be made in haste putting lives of students at stake. Government shall act keeping well-being and future of students in mind. I request you to postpone JEE, NEET exams until #COVID19 is brought under control”, the DMK chief wrote in his letter to the Union Education Minister. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Here’s a Look at Safety Protocols For Aspirants Amid COVID-19

No decision shall be made in haste putting lives of students at stake. Govt shall act keeping well-being &future of students in mind. I request you to postpone JEE, NEET exams until #COVID19 is brought under control: DMK President MK Stalin in a letter to Union Education Minister Also Read - MHTCET 2020: After NEET And JEE, Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement of Maharashtra Engineering Entrance exams — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Notably, students from across the country have been demanding that the JEE, NEET exams be deferred as holding the exams amid a pandemic will put their lives at risk. As per reports, a total of nearly 30 lakh students are to appear for the two exams.

As the movement has gained steam, a host of political leaders have backed students’ demand to defer the exams. Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the two tests be postponed.

Last month, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking deferment of the exams, both of which are scheduled to take place in September. The Centre has announced a set of SOPs to be followed during the two exams.