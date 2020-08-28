New Delhi: Amid growing demands from students, parents and Opposition leaders to postpone NEET and JEE exams 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has backed the government decision saying one year of students will be wasted, if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Also Read - NEET JEE 2020 Aspirants' Safety Should Not be Compromised Due to 'Failures of Govt': Rahul Gandhi

“NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn’t get wasted. It is about their future”, news agency ANI quoted Chouhan as saying. Also Read - NEET, JEE: 6 Ministers From Opposition-Ruled States Move Supreme Court Asking For Postponement of Exams

Earlier in the day, ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: No Transport Facilities, Risk of Contracting COVID-19; Here's Why Exams Should be Postponed

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

The plea, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, said the apex court order fails to satisfy safety and security concerns of students appearing for the exams.

On Aug 17, the top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams — NEET and JEE scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

The apex court had dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both the NEET and JEE exams, to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.

Terming the decision to conduct the exams as irrational, the plea said the top court failed to appreciate that the Union Government had adequate time to establish at least one centre for every district for NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) rather than having several centres in one district.