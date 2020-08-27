NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: Amid political uproar over NEET, JEE 2020 exams, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday registered his strong objection to holding the exams and asked why the central government is being so adamant about it. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2020 Can Neither be Postponed, Nor Adapted to Quick Alternatives Like Online Exam: IIT Heads Tell us Why

"Should the students of the country take risk at the cost of their lives to appear for the exams," the former Karnataka chief minister asked the Centre.

On the other hand, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan said that it will be a blunder to hold the exams at this coronavirus pandemic time.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Hassan said the NEET-JEE should be postponed.

“It is a mistake for the government to ignore today’s generation with its decisions. Making decisions without understanding the mood of the students who will rule tomorrow is an unforgivable crime. The right decision is to postpone the entrance exam,” he added.

The statements from these two political leaders come a day after chief ministers of 7 states decided to move the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exams keeping the health and safety aspect of students at this time of coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, these chief ministers agreed in one accord to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams — NEET and JEE — were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

JEE-Main was originally supposed to be held from April 7-11, but postponed to July 18-23, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26.