New Delhi: Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the Prime Minister to do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the former did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. His statement comes soon after PM Modi, in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ stressted on making India toy hub. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: 'Holding Exams Amid Pandemic Will be Violation of Article 21', Students Write to CJI

“Let us team up for toys. This industry is quite diverse. We should focus on this industry. Small industries, MSMEs as well as big industries also come in its range. The entire country will have to work hard together to take the toy industry forward,” the Prime Minister said in his half-hour address to the nation. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Odisha Announces Lockdown Relaxations For Exam Candidates

Despite major speculations, PM Modi did not utter a word about the upcoming NEET, JEE exams, and other important issues in the country. Also Read - Over 19 Lakh NEET, JEE Aspirants Downloaded Admit Cards. What Does This Prove?