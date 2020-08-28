New Delhi: Six states, led by opposition parties, on Friday moved the Supreme Court, urging it to review its earlier order to not postpone NEET and JEE exams, scheduled to be held in September. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: No Transport Facilities, Risk of Contracting COVID-19; Here's Why Exams Should be Postponed

The education ministry on Thursday made it clear that there will be no second thought over the holding of the examinations on the scheduled date as it is an issue of the students' career.

In a recent meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the opposition-led states decided to move the Supreme Court.

JEE 2020 exams are scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6. NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13.

For days, students have been protesting against the decision as this would expose them to the threats of contracting the virus. Congress on Friday launched an online protest against the decision. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been urging the Centre, the education minister and the Prime Minister to think of the plight of the students, on Thursday asked if CMs have no power to stall the exams.