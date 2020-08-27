New Delhi: Amid massive controversy over NEET and JEE Main exams, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday defended the Centre’s move to go ahead with the exams. Also Read - What’s The Need to Approach Court: Subramanian Swamy on CMs Moving SC Over NEET, JEE Row

Releasing a video statement, the education minister said that over two-third of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want these exams to be conducted at any cost. Also Read - Congress, BJP Play Blame Game Over NEET, JEE Exams; Accuse Each Other of Spoiling Students' Future

Students’ future won’t be spoiled Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE Main 2020: Students Want Exams to be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister

However, he asserted that the Central government won’t let the Congress party spoil students’ future to find relevance. He further added that he has been receiving e-mails from students and parents that these exams should not be further postponed.

The video statement from the Union Education Minister comes a day after the chief ministers of 7 states decided to move the Supreme Court to file a review petition urging the apex court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

Ministers express concern

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren in the evening on Thursday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to postpone the NEET, JEE 2020 exams.

In the midst of growing chorus for postponement of the exams, over 150 academicians, earlier in the day, wrote to PM Modi to assert that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Expressing similar sentiments, Directors of several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) also said that more delay in conducting these exams will lead to a ‘zero academic year’.

Congress to hold protest

On Wednesday, the Congress announced that it will hold countrywide protests on August 28 to oppose the Centre’s decision to hold NEET, JEE exams during the pandemic. Issuing a statement, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the move is in line with concerted opposition to this dictatorial move of the government.

As per updates, the state units of the Congress will be holding protests on Friday at 11 AM in front of Central government offices at state and district headquarters.

Apart from this, the Congress has also decided to organise a massive nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey on the same day from 10 AM onwards.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

(With inputs from agencies)