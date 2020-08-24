NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Hours after urging the Centre to not hold the NEET, JEE Main 2020 next month keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the exams that are scheduled to be held in September. Also Read - Holding NEET 2020 in Gulf Countries Not Possible, Allow Students to Come Via Vande Bharat Flights, SC Tells Centre

In the letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said that the directive from the Education Ministry to hold the NEET, JEE Main 2020 in September is a gravely risky decision.

"We are proud of our students. They are talented in these areas. On the one hand, COVID-19 pandemic is going on and the student community on the other hand is suffering a lot from mental agony and depression," she wrote in her letter to PM Modi.

Keeping these developments in mind, she urged PM Modi to reconsider the decision taken by the Education Ministry and ensue that students are not deprived of the opportunity to appear for the examination.

“It is our duty as elders to ensure as safe public environment for all our students of the country,”she added in the letter.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee appealed to the Centre to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Aspirants sit for JEE for admission to premier engineering colleges and NEET for undergraduate medical courses.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said she was vocal about the issue during the last video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.