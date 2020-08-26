NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Expressing deep concern for students who are preparing to appear for the NEET, JEE exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Central government must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution as aspirants at this time are worried about their health and future. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Any Delay in Holding Exams Will Have Serious Repercussions on Students, Says IIT Delhi Director

“NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health & future. They have genuine concerns of: Fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic, flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar. The Central government must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Let us Approach Supreme Court Together,' Urges Mamata Banerjee; Oppn Govts Unite to Challenge Centre's Decision

Ever since the Supreme Court allowed the NTA to hold the exams as per the schedule, there is growing concern among students and political leaders and they are demanding postponement of the entrance exams.

The statement from the Congress leaders comes at a time when his mother Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting with the chief ministers of 7 states over the same matter.

In a virtual meet, the chief ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday met Sonia Gandhi and expressed concern over holding NEET and JEE exams at this time of pandemic.

“We have to work together and fight together against the Central government,” Sonia Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray.

Mamata Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the ruling party was using agencies against the opposition and was undermining the federal structure.