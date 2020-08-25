NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Expressing concern over the health and safety aspects of the students at this time of coronavirus pandemic, noted Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and well-known author Chetan Bhagat on Tuesday came out in support of students and urged the Central government to postpone the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020 Will be Held as Per Schedule, NTA Issues Fresh Notification Amid Requests to Postpone Exams

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood said exams are necessary but health is of primary concern in the present situation.

"Students who appear for the examination come from remote areas. Yes, examination is necessary but the protection of the young students is equally important. If everything can be postponed in the whole world, then why not the examination for some time," he wrote on Twitter.

Likewise, famous author Chetan Bhagat supported the students at this time of pandemic and said the NEET and JEE should be postponed until the situation normalises.

“I think a vaccine is round the corner and expected in a few months. Maybe the NEET and JEE could be postponed until then and see the situation in early 2021. Entrance exams cause enough anxiety anyway, adding Covid anxiety to it is not necessary,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg also threw her weight behind postponing the exams in view of the pandemic.

“It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister mamata Banerjee write to PM Modi seeking postponement of the examinations.

However, despite massive requests from everyone, the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a late-night development, released a notification and said that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled.

The NTA said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.