Big win for students as Parliament clears anti-paper leak bill; opposition stages walkout

In a significant victory for student agitators, Parliament cleared the anti-paper leak amendment bill, establishing fast-track courts and severe penalties up to 10 years in prison to curb examination malpractices.

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New Delhi, Jul 22 (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sumit)

New Delhi: In a matter of big win for students, the Union Parliament has cleared the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 (anti-paper leak bill) amid the opposition staging a walkout. The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. The bill will now be sent to to the President of India before it becomes an act of law. Here are all the details you need to know about the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 (anti-paper leak bill).

What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 Bill?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 reaffirms the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards examination malpractices and paper leaks while ensuring that the genuine efforts of students are protected, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

While moving the Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha, he said it is a natural extension of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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The 2024 Act and the amendment being brought now are a step towards the country’s first comprehensive legislative framework to prevent use of unfair means in public examinations, he added.

Singh said the bill reflects the government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of students and youth while ensuring merit, consistency, transparency and credibility in the public examination system.

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The Minister observed that the government remains open to constructive suggestions and has brought forward the amendments after taking into account recent experience and feedback, with the objective to make the law more stringent and effective.

(With inputs from agencies)