NEET Re-test 2026: Will government suspend Mumbai’s suburban train network on June 21? Railways issues statement, says…

The NEET-UG retest is scheduled for June 21 because the original May 3 examination was cancelled following allegations of question paper leaks.

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New Delhi: In an important update, the railway officials have said that there will be no mega block or suspension of train services on a long stretch due to maintenance work on Mumbai’s suburban network on Sunday (June 21) in view of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination.

The authorities further added that the Central and Western railway will not undertake their routine mega blocks on the suburban network on Sunday in view of the NEET retest. The decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted suburban train services and facilitate smooth travel for thousands of candidates appearing for the nationwide medical entrance examination, they said.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov big statement after Google removes messaging app from Play Store ahead of NEET re-exam

Here are some of the key details:

A Western Railway spokesperson said no jumbo blocks will be operated on the suburban section of WR on Sunday

The move was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to NEET aspirants to reach examination centres across the metropolitan region.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson also said there will be no mega block on their suburban network due to the reexam.

It was not clear if suburban services on CR will be operated as per Sunday schedule (when the number of trains is reduced) or regular weekday timetable.

The NEET-UG retest is scheduled for June 21 because the original May 3 examination was cancelled following allegations of question paper leaks.

NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov Issues statement

The Modi government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app. Commenting on the move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the measure is aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated the restriction on Telegram till June 22 is part of efforts to ensure that the June 21 re-test is conducted without malpractice. Criticising the restriction on the messaging app in India, its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has made a significant remark. He stated, “Banning it, even temporarily, is a mistake.”

In a social media post on X, Durov said the decision to ban Telegram for a week punishes over 150 million users of the app in India and not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. “India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” reads the post. The government has directed Google and Apple to delist the Telegram app from their app stores till June 22 to curb paper leaks during the upcoming re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21.