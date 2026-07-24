NEET Paper Leak big update: Supreme Court asks Centre to put an end to ‘series of errors’

NEET Paper Leak big update: Supreme Court asks Centre to put an end to ‘series of errors’

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NEET Paper Leak big update: Supreme Court asks Centre to put an end to ‘series of errors’

NEET Paper Leak Big Update: In the latest development in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case, the Supreme Court on Friday instructed the central government to put an end to the “series of errors”. A special bench, including Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, told the Centre and the Education Ministry that it will closely monitor the issue and follow up regularly.

“We will see to it that everything is institutionalised,” it said.

What Did The Court Say?

The bench further questioned the government what is plan to switch entirely to an online mode.

“Please tell us how you will protect data when we shift to computer-based testing,” it asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the government, replied that the centre is doing whatever possible and is going an extra miles to address the issues for students. He requested the bench to provide some more time submit a “holistic view”.

“We cannot let this go on like this,” the top court said.

SC Criticised ‘Ad Hoc’ NEET Measures

The bench said that the government deployed the Airforce to transport question papers for the NEET-UG retest, but all these measures are ad hoc.

“Ad hocism has troubled us for years,” Justice Narasimha said, while pointing out that the court will ensure that institutionalisation of the examination process takes place,” it said.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for FAIMA, sought a detailed blueprint of the SOP concerning the computer-based test (CBT) model that will be implemented by the National Testing Agency for the NEET-UG examination from next year.

The bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government should tell the court what steps it is taking towards transparency, implementation of recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, and how the IIT model would be followed.

SC Asks For A Detailed Report

Mehta said there are some developments and the government will file a detailed report, which may be beyond the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee.

“Students’ futures can’t be jeopardised. We are going beyond the Radhakrishnan Committee. I assure you that the government is walking 10 extra miles. I can assure you everything is being supervised at the highest level,” Mehta submitted.

He added that two years back, a similar issue arose and right from printing to transportation, everything was explained to the court.

The matter is listed the matter for next July 27.

(with PTI inputs)