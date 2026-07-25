NEET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi India’s past, says must apologise to students – Lists three ‘non-negotiable’ demands

Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to students over the handling of the protests. He launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, terming him as the country’s "past" while describing students as country’s “future.”

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NEET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi India’s past, says must apologise to students - Lists three 'non-negotiable' demands | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday held a press conference and slammed the central government over NEET irregularities. Reiterating the students’ demands, he demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that the demands are “non-negotiable.”

#WATCH | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, “…Students have three demands, and these are not negotiable demands… The first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked… There’s some talk going on in Mr. Modi’s cabinet… pic.twitter.com/hKoXOQ4SSz — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026



He launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the country’s “past” while describing students as the country’s “future.”

“This is the system that is attacking them. I told them inside: do not worry. No amount of strength from the entire Indian government–every single person in the government–can move you from there. Let them do whatever they want. If they want to stop or threaten you, they can try. We are not going to step back. They are the future of India, and no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India’s past; the past can never fight the future,” he said.

“Finally, the person running this system, the Prime Minister of Hindustan–who stays up late making videos and claimed yesterday that ‘very good suggestions were received’–needs to understand that this is not about suggestions; the demand is for Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal. The main person in charge must apologize to these students, as they have been beaten, attacked, and disrespected,” he added.

#WATCH | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, “Second… this young lady is injured. Yesterday I showed you a young man who has been shot in the eye, and there are thousands and thousands of youngsters who have had lathis break their legs, lathis break their heads, pellets in their… https://t.co/5GgTcyryhq pic.twitter.com/c8YfTDOEB9 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026



Addressing the media after interacting with students on a hunger strike, Gandhi alleged that India’s education system had been “captured” and said the agitation represented the voice of students across the country.

“I had a discussion with our students who were on a hunger strike regarding the movement, the RSS, and how Hindustan’s education system has been captured. The main point we want to convey is that the students have three demands, and these are non-negotiable demands–and this is not just me speaking, this is the students of India saying this,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to students over the handling of the protests.

“The leader of this entire machinery driving these actions, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, must apologise for what he has done to the students and the future of this country,” Gandhi said.

Reiterating his stand, Gandhi said removing Dharmendra Pradhan from the Education Ministry and assigning him another portfolio would not address the issue.

“The BJP’s cabinet is discussing moving him to another ministry as a solution, but that is unacceptable to everyone. Dharmendra Pradhan is the very symbol of what was done to our students,” he said.

Listing the demands, Gandhi said the first was the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, must be sacked… There is talk in Mr. Modi’s cabinet that the solution is to simply move Dharmendra Pradhan from Education to another ministry. This is completely unacceptable… There will be no conversation about moving Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan here or there… He must be sacked,” he said.

Referring to students allegedly injured during protests, Gandhi demanded action against those responsible.

“Yesterday, I introduced a young man who was shot in the eye, and there are thousands of youngsters whose legs were broken by lathis and whose bodies are filled with pellets. The people responsible for this–both the organisers and the implementers–need to be punished and held accountable,” Gandhi said.

He also alleged that students had been assaulted during the protests and demanded accountability.

“This young lady here has suffered a ligament tear, and the youth I brought yesterday was hit in the eye by a pellet and may lose his sight. Thousands of other students have been threatened, beaten with lathis, and assaulted. Those who implemented and organised this violence must be held accountable and punished,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi backed the three major demands of students over the issue – removal of the Education Minister, stringent action against those who used force on peaceful protesters and an apology from PM Modi. He said that these demands are non-negotiable.

(with ANI inputs)