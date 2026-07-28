New Delhi: In a major development, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases registered against those who participated in the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and release those who were arrested. Notably, the announcement comes a day after the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government also withdrew all cases against the protestors. The Bihar government said that all FIRs, complaints, and show-cause notices registered up to 6:00 PM on July 26 will be withdrawn. It also said that no direct or indirect action will be taken in the future against anyone named in connection with the protests.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), earlier in the day, held a press conference in Delhi, expressing displeasure over the failure to withdraw the criminal cases filed against the protesters and organizers. The party warned that if its demand was not met by Tuesday, it would launch another round of protests by returning to the streets.
According to the reports, the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal is also likely to release the protesters soon. However, it is important to note that the authorities have not released any official notification regarding the same.
On Monday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stated that the issue was discussed in detail during the third round of talks with the central government before the conclusion of its 36-day sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.
According to the party, both sides agreed that all FIRs registered against protesters and organizers across the country would be withdrawn, and that no fresh cases would be filed against any organizer or protester in the future.
While addressing a press conference alongside senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that the party had submitted a draft agreement to Union Ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jitendra Singh. He said it was agreed that, after legal consultations, the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday.
Ranka expressed hope that the Union ministers would honor their commitment and ensure that no protester is harassed.
He further warned that if the written agreement is not delivered by Tuesday and those arrested are not released, the party will launch another round of protests. Ranka added that the organization has been continuously consulting Kapil Sibal to protect the youth movement from legal complications.
Another CJP spokesperson, Saurav Das, said the organization had anticipated that once the protest ended, participants would be selectively targeted.
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